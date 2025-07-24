L’ORCHESTRE YVES CAPEILLE AU BELVÉDÈRE DE LASTOURS Lastours

Lastours Aude

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Début : 2025-07-24 20:30:00

2025-07-24

Le 24 juillet, vivez une soirée musicale inoubliable au Belvédère de Lastours !

L’Orchestre à cordes Yves Capeille, accompagné du chanteur Julien SantaLucia, vous propose un concert unique dans un cadre grandiose.

Laissez-vous emporter par un répertoire riche et accessible à tous, pour un moment d’émotion et de partage sous les étoiles. Une soirée organisée par l’association Las Torres.

.

Lastours 11600 Aude Occitanie +33 6 70 65 45 23 com.lastours@gmail.com

English :

Enjoy an unforgettable musical evening at the Belvédère de Lastours on July 24!

The Yves Capeille string orchestra, accompanied by singer Julien SantaLucia, offers a unique concert in a grandiose setting.

Let yourself be carried away by a rich repertoire accessible to all, for a moment of emotion and sharing under the stars. An evening organized by the Las Torres association.

German :

Erleben Sie am 24. Juli einen unvergesslichen musikalischen Abend im Belvédère de Lastours!

Das Streichorchester Yves Capeille, begleitet von dem Sänger Julien SantaLucia, bietet Ihnen ein einzigartiges Konzert in einem grandiosen Rahmen.

Lassen Sie sich von einem reichhaltigen und für alle zugänglichen Repertoire mitreißen, für einen Moment der Emotionen und des Teilens unter den Sternen. Ein Abend, der von der Vereinigung Las Torres organisiert wird.

Italiano :

Il 24 luglio, godetevi un’indimenticabile serata di musica al Belvédère de Lastours!

L’Orchestra d’archi Yves Capeille, accompagnata dal cantante Julien SantaLucia, vi regalerà un concerto unico in una cornice magnifica.

Lasciatevi trasportare da un ricco repertorio accessibile a tutti, per un momento di emozione e condivisione sotto le stelle. Una serata organizzata dall’associazione Las Torres.

Espanol :

El 24 de julio, disfrute de una velada musical inolvidable en el Belvédère de Lastours

La Orquesta de Cuerda de Yves Capeille, acompañada por el cantante Julien SantaLucia, le ofrecerá un concierto único en un marco magnífico.

Déjese llevar por un rico repertorio accesible a todos, para un momento de emoción y convivencia bajo las estrellas. Una velada organizada por la asociación Las Torres.

