L’Oréal USA Headquarters New York
L’Oréal USA Headquarters New York vendredi 23 janvier 2026.
L’Oréal USA Headquarters New York Vendredi 23 janvier, 14h30
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :
Début : 2026-01-23T14:30:00.000-05:00
Fin : 2026-01-23T16:00:00.000-05:00
1
https://www.hecalumni.fr/en/event/your-hec-alumni-exclusive-invitation-is-america-reshaping-the-future-of-luxury/2026/01/03/13267
L’Oréal USA Headquarters 10 Hudson Yards NY 10001 NEW YORK New York 10001 New York County