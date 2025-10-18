L’Orphéon de Bayeux chante Mozart Eglise Saint Patrice Bayeux

L’Orphéon de Bayeux chante Mozart

Eglise Saint Patrice 18 rue d’Eterville Bayeux Calvados

Début : 2025-10-18 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-18 22:00:00

Choeur d’Hommes et Choeur Classique. Mozart, de l’enfance à la maturité.

Direction Valérie Fossard

Piano Mélanie Ghestin

Soliste Annabelle Cardron

Eglise Saint Patrice 18 rue d’Eterville Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 92 74 66 orpheon.bayeux@wanadoo.fr

English : L’Orphéon de Bayeux chante Mozart

Men’s Choir and Classical Choir. Mozart, from childhood to maturity.

Conductor: Valérie Fossard

Piano: Mélanie Ghestin

Soloist: Annabelle Cardron

German : L’Orphéon de Bayeux chante Mozart

Männerchor und Klassischer Chor. Mozart, von der Kindheit bis zur Reife.

Leitung: Valérie Fossard

Klavier: Mélanie Ghestin

Solistin: Annabelle Cardron

Italiano :

Coro maschile e coro classico. Mozart, dall’infanzia alla maturità.

Direttore: Valérie Fossard

Pianoforte: Mélanie Ghestin

Solista: Annabelle Cardron

Espanol :

Coro de Hombres y Coro Clásico. Mozart, de la infancia a la madurez.

Director: Valérie Fossard

Piano: Mélanie Ghestin

Solista: Annabelle Cardron

