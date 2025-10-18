L’Orphéon de Bayeux chante Mozart Eglise Saint Patrice Bayeux
L’Orphéon de Bayeux chante Mozart Eglise Saint Patrice Bayeux samedi 18 octobre 2025.
L’Orphéon de Bayeux chante Mozart
Eglise Saint Patrice 18 rue d’Eterville Bayeux Calvados
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-18 20:30:00
fin : 2025-10-18 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-18
Choeur d’Hommes et Choeur Classique. Mozart, de l’enfance à la maturité.
Direction Valérie Fossard
Piano Mélanie Ghestin
Soliste Annabelle Cardron
Direction Valérie Fossard
Piano Mélanie Ghestin
Soliste Annabelle Cardron .
Eglise Saint Patrice 18 rue d’Eterville Bayeux 14400 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 92 74 66 orpheon.bayeux@wanadoo.fr
English : L’Orphéon de Bayeux chante Mozart
Men’s Choir and Classical Choir. Mozart, from childhood to maturity.
Conductor: Valérie Fossard
Piano: Mélanie Ghestin
Soloist: Annabelle Cardron
German : L’Orphéon de Bayeux chante Mozart
Männerchor und Klassischer Chor. Mozart, von der Kindheit bis zur Reife.
Leitung: Valérie Fossard
Klavier: Mélanie Ghestin
Solistin: Annabelle Cardron
Italiano :
Coro maschile e coro classico. Mozart, dall’infanzia alla maturità.
Direttore: Valérie Fossard
Pianoforte: Mélanie Ghestin
Solista: Annabelle Cardron
Espanol :
Coro de Hombres y Coro Clásico. Mozart, de la infancia a la madurez.
Director: Valérie Fossard
Piano: Mélanie Ghestin
Solista: Annabelle Cardron
L’événement L’Orphéon de Bayeux chante Mozart Bayeux a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15 par OT Bayeux Intercom