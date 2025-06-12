Lot of Saveurs Grand repas à Bégoux – Cahors, 12 juin 2025 12:00, Cahors.

Lot

Lot of Saveurs Grand repas à Bégoux Place du village de Bégoux Cahors Lot

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Général

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-12 12:00:00

fin : 2025-06-12

Date(s) :

2025-06-12

Comme le veut désormais la tradition, le quartier de Bégoux s’anime et célèbre Lot of Saveurs avant l’heure ! Animations au jardin partagé et repas convivial lotois seront au programme de cette 10ème édition. Au menu de ce déjeuner festif tarte tatin au magret fumé, cochon à la broche et gratin dauphinois, rocamadour et fraisier gourmand. Côté musique, le groupe Silky Collective accompagnera les festivités. Quant aux amateurs de vin, ces derniers pourront découvrir les différentes cuvées du Domaine Péjusclat, présent pour l’occasion.

Réservation obligatoire avant le 06 juin au numéro indiqué. 20 .

Place du village de Bégoux

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie

English :

In keeping with tradition, the Bégoux district is coming alive to celebrate Lot of Saveurs ahead of schedule! Entertainment in the shared garden and a convivial Lotois meal are on the program for this 10th edition. On the menu for this festive lunch: tarte tatin with smoked duck breast, spit-roasted pig and gratin dauphinois, rocamadour and gourmet strawberry. The Silky Collective band will accompany the festivities. As for wine lovers, they can discover the different vintages of Domaine Péjusclat, present for the occasion.

German :

Wie es nun schon Tradition ist, wird das Viertel Bégoux zum Leben erweckt und Lot of Saveurs vorzeitig gefeiert! Auf dem Programm dieser 10. Ausgabe stehen Animationen im Gemeinschaftsgarten und ein gemütliches lotoises Essen. Auf der Speisekarte dieses festlichen Mittagessens stehen: Tarte Tatin mit geräucherter Entenbrust, Schwein am Spieß mit Gratin Dauphinois, Rocamadour und Erdbeeren für Feinschmecker. Musikalisch werden die Feierlichkeiten von der Gruppe Silky Collective begleitet. Weinliebhaber können die verschiedenen Cuvées der Domaine Péjusclat entdecken, die zu diesem Anlass anwesend ist.

Italiano :

Come da tradizione, il quartiere di Bégoux si anima per festeggiare in anticipo il Lot of Saveurs! Il programma di questa 10a edizione prevede animazione nel giardino comune e un pranzo conviviale lotois. Il menu di questo pranzo di festa prevede: tarte tatin con petto d’anatra affumicato, maiale allo spiedo e gratin dauphinois, rocamadour e fragole gourmet. Il Silky Collective accompagnerà musicalmente i festeggiamenti. Gli amanti del vino potranno scoprire le diverse annate del Domaine Péjusclat, presenti per l’occasione.

Espanol :

Siguiendo la tradición, el barrio de Bégoux se anima para celebrar por adelantado el Lot de Saveurs El programa de esta 10ª edición incluye animaciones en el jardín compartido y una comida lotois de convivencia. En el menú de este almuerzo festivo: tarta tatin con magret de pato ahumado, cochinillo asado y gratinado dauphinois, rocamadour y fresas gourmet. La música de acompañamiento correrá a cargo del Silky Collective. En cuanto a los amantes del vino, podrán descubrir las diferentes añadas del Domaine Péjusclat, presente para la ocasión.

