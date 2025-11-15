Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Loto à St Cernin de Larche Saint-Cernin-de-Larche

Loto à St Cernin de Larche

Loto à St Cernin de Larche Saint-Cernin-de-Larche samedi 15 novembre 2025.

Loto à St Cernin de Larche

Salle polyvalente Saint-Cernin-de-Larche Corrèze

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-15
fin : 2025-11-15

Date(s) :
2025-11-15

Loto organisé par le Comité des Fêtes !
Ouverture des portes à 18h30, début du loto à 19h30
Sur place buvette, restauration (sur réservation)
Réservations obligatoires !   .

Salle polyvalente Saint-Cernin-de-Larche 19600 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine   comite.fetes.stcernin@gmail.com

English : Loto à St Cernin de Larche

German : Loto à St Cernin de Larche

Italiano :

Espanol : Loto à St Cernin de Larche

L’événement Loto à St Cernin de Larche Saint-Cernin-de-Larche a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par Brive Tourisme