LOTO ACG Pins-Justaret
LOTO ACG Pins-Justaret vendredi 19 décembre 2025.
LOTO ACG
SALLE DES FÊTES Pins-Justaret Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-19 21:00:00
fin : 2025-12-19
Date(s) :
2025-12-19
Venez participer au loto du foot!
Loto du Club de foot Athlétic Club Garona. .
SALLE DES FÊTES Pins-Justaret 31860 Haute-Garonne Occitanie acgaronafoot@gmail.com
English :
Come and take part in the soccer bingo!
German :
Machen Sie mit beim Fußball-Lotto!
Italiano :
Venite a partecipare alla tombola del calcio!
Espanol :
¡Ven y participa en el bingo del fútbol!
L’événement LOTO ACG Pins-Justaret a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE