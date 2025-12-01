LOTO ACG

SALLE DES FÊTES Pins-Justaret Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-19 21:00:00

fin : 2025-12-19

Date(s) :

2025-12-19

Venez participer au loto du foot!

Loto du Club de foot Athlétic Club Garona. .

SALLE DES FÊTES Pins-Justaret 31860 Haute-Garonne Occitanie acgaronafoot@gmail.com

English :

Come and take part in the soccer bingo!

German :

Machen Sie mit beim Fußball-Lotto!

Italiano :

Venite a partecipare alla tombola del calcio!

Espanol :

¡Ven y participa en el bingo del fútbol!

L’événement LOTO ACG Pins-Justaret a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE