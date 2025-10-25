Loto Salle des fêtes Albestroff

Loto Salle des fêtes Albestroff samedi 25 octobre 2025.

Salle des fêtes 17 Grand Rue Albestroff Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-25 18:30:00
Loto avec restauration sur place
Venez tenter de remporter de nombreux lots.Tout public
Salle des fêtes 17 Grand Rue Albestroff 57670 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 80 53 52 93 

English :

Lotto with on-site catering
Come and try to win one of the many prizes.

German :

Lotto mit Verpflegung vor Ort
Kommen Sie und versuchen Sie, zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen.

Italiano :

Lotto con ristorazione in loco
Venite a provare a vincere una serie di premi.

Espanol :

Lotería con catering in situ
Venga e intente ganar varios premios.

L’événement Loto Albestroff a été mis à jour le 2025-08-15 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS