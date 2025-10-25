Loto Salle des fêtes Albestroff

Loto Salle des fêtes Albestroff samedi 25 octobre 2025.

Loto

Salle des fêtes 17 Grand Rue Albestroff Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-25 18:30:00

fin : 2025-10-25

Date(s) :

2025-10-25

Loto avec restauration sur place

Venez tenter de remporter de nombreux lots.Tout public

.

Salle des fêtes 17 Grand Rue Albestroff 57670 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 80 53 52 93

English :

Lotto with on-site catering

Come and try to win one of the many prizes.

German :

Lotto mit Verpflegung vor Ort

Kommen Sie und versuchen Sie, zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen.

Italiano :

Lotto con ristorazione in loco

Venite a provare a vincere una serie di premi.

Espanol :

Lotería con catering in situ

Venga e intente ganar varios premios.

L’événement Loto Albestroff a été mis à jour le 2025-08-15 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS