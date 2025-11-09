LOTO Allenc

LOTO

Salle communale & local Allenc Lozère

Le Foyer Rural d’Allenc organise un loto, sans ordinateur, dimanche 9 novembre à 14h. 3 cartons pleins + 1 partie carton vide + 1 partie enfant.

Buvette sur place.

Salle communale & local Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com

English :

The Foyer Rural d’Allenc organizes a lotto, without computer, on Sunday November 9 at 2pm. 3 full boxes + 1 empty box + 1 children’s game.

Refreshments on site.

German :

Das Foyer Rural von Allenc organisiert am Sonntag, den 9. November um 14 Uhr ein Lotto, ohne Computer. 3 volle Kartons + 1 Teil leerer Karton + 1 Teil für Kinder.

Getränke vor Ort.

Italiano :

Il Foyer Rural d’Allenc organizza una lotteria, senza computer, domenica 9 novembre alle ore 14.00. 3 scatole piene + 1 scatola vuota + 1 gioco per bambini.

Rinfresco in loco.

Espanol :

El Foyer Rural d’Allenc organiza una lotería, sin ordenadores, el domingo 9 de noviembre a las 14h. 3 casillas llenas + 1 casilla vacía + 1 juego infantil.

Refrescos in situ.

