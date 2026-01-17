LOTO

BOIS PERCHÉ Aspet Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-02-13 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-13

Tentez votre chance au loto de l’APE d’Aspet !

Vendredi 13 porte chance à Aspet !

LOTO 20h00 au Bois Perché Organisé par l’APE d’Aspet pour l’école Germaine Barés .

BOIS PERCHÉ Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

English :

Try your luck at the APE d?Aspet bingo!

L’événement LOTO Aspet a été mis à jour le 2026-01-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE