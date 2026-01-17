LOTO Aspet
LOTO Aspet vendredi 13 février 2026.
LOTO
BOIS PERCHÉ Aspet Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-13 20:00:00
fin : 2026-02-13
Date(s) :
2026-02-13
Tentez votre chance au loto de l’APE d’Aspet !
Vendredi 13 porte chance à Aspet !
LOTO 20h00 au Bois Perché Organisé par l’APE d’Aspet pour l’école Germaine Barés .
BOIS PERCHÉ Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Try your luck at the APE d?Aspet bingo!
L’événement LOTO Aspet a été mis à jour le 2026-01-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE