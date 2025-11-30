LOTO AU PROFIT DU TÉLÉTHON

Laurens Hérault

Début : 2025-11-30

fin : 2025-11-30

2025-11-30

30 parties Bons d’achats Super U Roujan Tombola -Bingo. Tous les bénéfices seront reversés au Téléthon.

Laurens 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 15 73 39 57 Pitchounetslaurens@gmail.com

English :

30 parties Super U Roujan vouchers Tombola -Bingo. All profits will be donated to the Telethon.

German :

30 Spiele Einkaufsgutscheine Super U Roujan Tombola -Bingo. Alle Gewinne werden an den Telethon gespendet.

Italiano :

30 giochi Buoni Super U Roujan Tombola Bingo. Tutti i profitti saranno devoluti a Telethon.

Espanol :

30 juegos Bonos Super U Roujan Tómbola Bingo. Todos los beneficios se donarán al Telemaratón.

