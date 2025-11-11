LOTO Autignac
LOTO Autignac mardi 11 novembre 2025.
LOTO
Chemin de la Bastide Autignac Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-11
fin : 2025-11-11
Date(s) :
2025-11-11
Loto du Téléthon à 16h00 à la salle Marc Cassot.
Loto du Téléthon à 16h00 à la salle Marc Cassot. .
Chemin de la Bastide Autignac 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 90 44 11
English :
Telethon Loto at 4pm in the Salle Marc Cassot.
German :
Lotto des Telethon um 16.00 Uhr im Marc Cassot-Saal.
Italiano :
Tombola Telethon alle 16.00 nella Salle Marc Cassot.
Espanol :
Bingo Teletón a las 16.00 h en la Sala Marc Cassot.
L’événement LOTO Autignac a été mis à jour le 2025-10-21 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS