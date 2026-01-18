Loto bingo PLACE CLEMENCEAU La Mothe-Saint-Héray

Loto bingo

Loto bingo PLACE CLEMENCEAU La Mothe-Saint-Héray samedi 7 mars 2026.

Loto bingo

PLACE CLEMENCEAU LES HALLES La Mothe-Saint-Héray Deux-Sèvres

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-07
fin : 2026-03-07

Date(s) :
2026-03-07

Loto Bingo, 47 tirages, ouverture des portes 18h30, début loto 20h, restauration et buvette sur place   .

PLACE CLEMENCEAU LES HALLES La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 09 81 34 98  presidenceapel@outlook.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Loto bingo

L’événement Loto bingo La Mothe-Saint-Héray a été mis à jour le 2026-01-15 par ADT 79