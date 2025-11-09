Loto Bransat
Loto Bransat dimanche 9 novembre 2025.
Loto
Salle polyvalente Bransat Allier
Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2 EUR
2 euros le carton
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-09 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-09 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-09
La paroisse Saint-Vincent vous invite à son grand loto, le ̀ à la .
De nombreux lots à gagner !
.
Salle polyvalente Bransat 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 32 89 56 71 paroisse-saintvincent@moulins.catholique.fr
English :
The Saint-Vincent parish invites you to its big bingo, on ? at the .
Lots of prizes to be won!
German :
Die Pfarrei Saint-Vincent lädt Sie zu ihrem großen Lotto ein, am ? in der .
Es gibt viele Lose zu gewinnen!
Italiano :
La parrocchia di Saint-Vincent vi invita alla grande tombola che si terrà il giorno ?
Tanti premi in palio!
Espanol :
La parroquia de Saint-Vincent te invita a su gran bingo el ? en el .
¡Muchos premios para ganar!
L’événement Loto Bransat a été mis à jour le 2025-09-13 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule