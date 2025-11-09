Loto Bransat

Loto Bransat dimanche 9 novembre 2025.

Loto

Salle polyvalente Bransat Allier

Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2 EUR

2 euros le carton

Début : 2025-11-09 14:00:00

fin : 2025-11-09 18:00:00

2025-11-09

La paroisse Saint-Vincent vous invite à son grand loto, le ̀ à la .

De nombreux lots à gagner !

Salle polyvalente Bransat 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 32 89 56 71 paroisse-saintvincent@moulins.catholique.fr

English :

The Saint-Vincent parish invites you to its big bingo, on ? at the .

Lots of prizes to be won!

German :

Die Pfarrei Saint-Vincent lädt Sie zu ihrem großen Lotto ein, am ? in der .

Es gibt viele Lose zu gewinnen!

Italiano :

La parrocchia di Saint-Vincent vi invita alla grande tombola che si terrà il giorno ?

Tanti premi in palio!

Espanol :

La parroquia de Saint-Vincent te invita a su gran bingo el ? en el .

¡Muchos premios para ganar!

L’événement Loto Bransat a été mis à jour le 2025-09-13 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule