Loto Salle Polyvalente Brouviller

Loto Salle Polyvalente Brouviller samedi 12 juillet 2025.

Loto

Salle Polyvalente 2 rue de l’Église Brouviller Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-07-12 18:00:00

fin : 2025-07-12

2025-07-12

Loto organisé par l’AS Brouviller. Petite restauration et buvette sur place. Ambiance conviviale et chaleureuse garantie!Tout public

Salle Polyvalente 2 rue de l’Église Brouviller 57635 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 84 82 72 56

English :

Loto organized by AS Brouviller. Snacks and refreshments on site. A warm and friendly atmosphere guaranteed!

German :

Lotto, organisiert von der AS Brouviller. Kleine Snacks und Getränke vor Ort. Eine freundliche und herzliche Atmosphäre ist garantiert!

Italiano :

Lotto organizzato da AS Brouviller. Spuntini e rinfreschi in loco. Atmosfera calda e amichevole garantita!

Espanol :

Lotería organizada por AS Brouviller. Aperitivos y refrescos in situ. Ambiente cálido y acogedor garantizado

L’événement Loto Brouviller a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG