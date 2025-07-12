Loto Salle Polyvalente Brouviller
Loto Salle Polyvalente Brouviller samedi 12 juillet 2025.
Loto
Salle Polyvalente 2 rue de l’Église Brouviller Moselle
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-07-12 18:00:00
Loto organisé par l’AS Brouviller. Petite restauration et buvette sur place. Ambiance conviviale et chaleureuse garantie!Tout public
.
Salle Polyvalente 2 rue de l’Église Brouviller 57635 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 84 82 72 56
English :
Loto organized by AS Brouviller. Snacks and refreshments on site. A warm and friendly atmosphere guaranteed!
German :
Lotto, organisiert von der AS Brouviller. Kleine Snacks und Getränke vor Ort. Eine freundliche und herzliche Atmosphäre ist garantiert!
Italiano :
Lotto organizzato da AS Brouviller. Spuntini e rinfreschi in loco. Atmosfera calda e amichevole garantita!
Espanol :
Lotería organizada por AS Brouviller. Aperitivos y refrescos in situ. Ambiente cálido y acogedor garantizado
L’événement Loto Brouviller a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG