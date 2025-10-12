Loto Salle Brassens Contrexéville
Loto Salle Brassens Contrexéville dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Loto
Salle Brassens Espace A.Chedid Contrexéville Vosges
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-12 13:00:00
2025-10-12
Loto de l’association Les Enfants du Sénégal au profit de réalisations humanitaires.
4€ le carton 10€ les 3 cartons 20€ les 7 cartons (1 partie enfants GRATUITE)
De nombreux lots et bons d’achats, et le gros lot à gagner un voyage d’une valeur de 800€.
Vente de boisson et pâtisserie.
Ouverture des portes dès 13h, début des parties à 14h.
Sur réservation.Tout public
Salle Brassens Espace A.Chedid Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 38 56 60 34 anniemougel88@gmail.com
English :
Loto for the association Les Enfants du Sénégal to benefit humanitarian projects.
4? per box 10? per 3 boxes 20? per 7 boxes (1 children’s game FREE)
Lots of prizes and vouchers, and the grand prize: a trip worth 800?.
Drinks and pastries for sale.
Doors open at 1pm, games start at 2pm.
Reservations required.
German :
Lotto des Vereins Les Enfants du Sénégal zugunsten humanitärer Errungenschaften.
4? pro Karton 10? pro 3 Kartons 20? pro 7 Kartons (1 Teil für Kinder GRATIS)
Zahlreiche Preise und Gutscheine, und der Hauptgewinn: eine Reise im Wert von 800 Euro.
Verkauf von Getränken und Gebäck.
Türöffnung ab 13 Uhr, Beginn der Spiele um 14 Uhr.
Nur mit Reservierung.
Italiano :
Lotteria organizzata dall’associazione Les Enfants du Sénégal a favore di progetti umanitari.
4? per scatola 10? per 3 scatole 20? per 7 scatole (1 gioco per bambini GRATIS)
Tanti premi e buoni acquisto e il grande premio in palio: un viaggio del valore di 800?
Vendita di bevande e dolci.
Apertura porte alle 13.00, inizio giochi alle 14.00.
Prenotazione obbligatoria.
Espanol :
Loto organizado por la asociación Les Enfants du Sénégal en ayuda de proyectos humanitarios.
4? por caja 10? por 3 cajas 20? por 7 cajas (1 juego infantil GRATIS)
Muchos premios y vales, y el gran premio: un viaje de 800?
Venta de bebidas y bollería.
Apertura de puertas a las 13.00 y comienzo de los juegos a las 14.00.
Reserva obligatoria.
L’événement Loto Contrexéville a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE