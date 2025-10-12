Loto Salle Brassens Contrexéville

Loto Salle Brassens Contrexéville dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Loto

Salle Brassens Espace A.Chedid Contrexéville Vosges

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-12 13:00:00

Loto de l’association Les Enfants du Sénégal au profit de réalisations humanitaires.

4€ le carton 10€ les 3 cartons 20€ les 7 cartons (1 partie enfants GRATUITE)

De nombreux lots et bons d’achats, et le gros lot à gagner un voyage d’une valeur de 800€.

Vente de boisson et pâtisserie.

Ouverture des portes dès 13h, début des parties à 14h.

Sur réservation.Tout public

Salle Brassens Espace A.Chedid Contrexéville 88140 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 38 56 60 34 anniemougel88@gmail.com

English :

Loto for the association Les Enfants du Sénégal to benefit humanitarian projects.

4? per box 10? per 3 boxes 20? per 7 boxes (1 children’s game FREE)

Lots of prizes and vouchers, and the grand prize: a trip worth 800?.

Drinks and pastries for sale.

Doors open at 1pm, games start at 2pm.

Reservations required.

German :

Lotto des Vereins Les Enfants du Sénégal zugunsten humanitärer Errungenschaften.

4? pro Karton 10? pro 3 Kartons 20? pro 7 Kartons (1 Teil für Kinder GRATIS)

Zahlreiche Preise und Gutscheine, und der Hauptgewinn: eine Reise im Wert von 800 Euro.

Verkauf von Getränken und Gebäck.

Türöffnung ab 13 Uhr, Beginn der Spiele um 14 Uhr.

Nur mit Reservierung.

Italiano :

Lotteria organizzata dall’associazione Les Enfants du Sénégal a favore di progetti umanitari.

4? per scatola 10? per 3 scatole 20? per 7 scatole (1 gioco per bambini GRATIS)

Tanti premi e buoni acquisto e il grande premio in palio: un viaggio del valore di 800?

Vendita di bevande e dolci.

Apertura porte alle 13.00, inizio giochi alle 14.00.

Prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Loto organizado por la asociación Les Enfants du Sénégal en ayuda de proyectos humanitarios.

4? por caja 10? por 3 cajas 20? por 7 cajas (1 juego infantil GRATIS)

Muchos premios y vales, y el gran premio: un viaje de 800?

Venta de bebidas y bollería.

Apertura de puertas a las 13.00 y comienzo de los juegos a las 14.00.

Reserva obligatoria.

L’événement Loto Contrexéville a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE