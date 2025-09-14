Loto culturel Rue du Château Bissy-sur-Fley

Début : 2025-09-14 12:30:00
fin : 2025-09-14 19:00:00

2025-09-14

Participez au premier loto culturel du château de Bissy-sur-Fley! De nombreux lots à gagner tels que théâtre, cinéma, gastronomie, spectacles…   .

Rue du Château Château Bissy-sur-Fley 71460 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 86 35 22 83  info@pontus-de-tyard.com

