LOTO DE LA BOULE ESCOURCOISE – Escource, 31 mai 2025 18:00, Escource.
Landes
LOTO DE LA BOULE ESCOURCOISE Escource Landes
Début : 2025-05-31 18:00:00
Loto de la boule escourçoise le 31 mai à 20h30
ouverture des portes à 18h
de nombreux lots, restauration et buvette sur place !
Venez nombreux !! .
Escource 40210 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 47 02 85 96
