Loto de la boule escourçoise le 31 mai à 20h30
ouverture des portes à 18h
de nombreux lots, restauration et buvette sur place !
Venez nombreux !!   .

Escource 40210 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 47 02 85 96 

