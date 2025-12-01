LOTO DE LA CHASSE SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO Revel

LOTO DE LA CHASSE

SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO 2 Rue Padouvenc de Castres Revel Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-12-21 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-21

2025-12-21

Venez tenter votre chance !

L’ Association intercommunale de Chasse Agréée vous invite à son grand loto le dimanche 21 décembre à 15h, à la salle Claude Nougaro.

Au programme 27 parties (5 cartons pleins et 22 quines suivies) et 1 800 € de lots de bouche à remporter !

6 CARTONS 10€ 15 CARTONS 20€ .

SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO 2 Rue Padouvenc de Castres Revel 31250 Haute-Garonne Occitanie georges.azam@orange.fr

