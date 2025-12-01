LOTO DE LA CHASSE SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO Revel
LOTO DE LA CHASSE SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO Revel dimanche 21 décembre 2025.
LOTO DE LA CHASSE
SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO 2 Rue Padouvenc de Castres Revel Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-21 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-21
Date(s) :
2025-12-21
Venez tenter votre chance !
L’ Association intercommunale de Chasse Agréée vous invite à son grand loto le dimanche 21 décembre à 15h, à la salle Claude Nougaro.
Au programme 27 parties (5 cartons pleins et 22 quines suivies) et 1 800 € de lots de bouche à remporter !
6 CARTONS 10€ 15 CARTONS 20€ .
English :
Come and try your luck!
German :
Kommen Sie und versuchen Sie Ihr Glück!
Italiano :
Venite a tentare la fortuna!
Espanol :
¡Venga a probar su suerte!
