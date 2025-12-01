Loto de la Dommartinoise salle Maurice GERARDIN Dommartin-lès-Toul

Loto de la Dommartinoise

salle Maurice GERARDIN allée e l’Ile des Sables Dommartin-lès-Toul Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : 4 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-12-14 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-14

LA DOMMARTNOISE organise des évènements afin de récolter des fonds destinés à la lutte contre le cancer.

Chaque année, nous organisons un LOTO SOLIDAIRE, tous les bénéfices sont reversés à la Ligue54 contre le cancer et à Enfants Cancers Santé.

Venez passer un agréable moment pour tenter de gagner un des nombreux lots mis en jeu!

Ouverture des portes 13h00Tout public

salle Maurice GERARDIN allée e l’Ile des Sables Dommartin-lès-Toul 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 18 19 11 50

English :

LA DOMMARTNOISE organizes events to raise funds for the fight against cancer.

Every year, we organize a SOLIDARITY LOTO, with all proceeds going to the Ligue54 contre le cancer and Enfants Cancers Santé.

Come and have a great time, and try to win one of the many prizes on offer!

Doors open at 13:00

German :

LA DOMMARTNOISE organisiert Veranstaltungen, um Geld für den Kampf gegen den Krebs zu sammeln.

Jedes Jahr organisieren wir ein SOLIDARISCHES LOTO, bei dem alle Gewinne an die Ligue54 gegen Krebs und an Enfants Cancers Santé gespendet werden.

Kommen Sie und verbringen Sie einen angenehmen Moment und versuchen Sie, einen der zahlreichen Preise zu gewinnen!

Öffnung der Türen 13.00 Uhr

Italiano :

LA DOMMARTNOISE organizza eventi per raccogliere fondi per la lotta contro il cancro.

Ogni anno organizziamo un LOTO SOLIDAIRE, il cui ricavato sarà devoluto alla Ligue54 contre le cancer e a Enfants Cancers Santé.

Venite a divertirvi e a provare a vincere uno dei tanti premi in palio!

Apertura porte alle 13:00

Espanol :

LA DOMMARTNOISE organiza actos para recaudar fondos para la lucha contra el cáncer.

Todos los años organizamos una LOTO SOLIDAIRE, cuyos beneficios se destinan a la Ligue54 contre le cancer y a Enfants Cancers Santé.

Ven a pasarlo en grande y a intentar ganar uno de los muchos premios que se ofrecen

Apertura de puertas a las 13:00

L’événement Loto de la Dommartinoise Dommartin-lès-Toul a été mis à jour le 2025-10-27 par MT TERRES TOULOISES