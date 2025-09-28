LOTO DE L’USR FOOTBALL SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO Revel

LOTO DE L’USR FOOTBALL SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO Revel dimanche 28 septembre 2025.

SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO 13 Chemin de l’Abattoir Revel Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-09-28 15:00:00

fin : 2025-09-28

2025-09-28

Venez gagner le gros lot !

Organisé par USR Football / Les membres de l’association Union Sportive Revel Football organisent un loto le 28 septembre à 15h à la salle Claude Nougaro à Revel.

Buvette et petite restauration sur place.

Prix des cartons 2 € le carton ; 8 € les 4 cartons ; 16 € les 10 cartons ; 20 € les 14 cartons. .

SALLE CLAUDE NOUGARO 13 Chemin de l’Abattoir Revel 31250 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 62 18 98 51 usrevelfoot@gmail.com

English :

Come and win the jackpot!

German :

Kommen Sie und gewinnen Sie den Hauptgewinn!

Italiano :

Venite a vincere il jackpot!

Espanol :

¡Ven y gana el premio gordo!

