LOTO DES 4 SAISONS SALLE DU MARCHÉ COUVERT Le Fousseret dimanche 23 novembre 2025.

SALLE DU MARCHÉ COUVERT Place du Paty Le Fousseret Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
Début : 2025-11-23 14:30:00
fin : 2025-11-23

2025-11-23

Salle du marché couvert place du Paty
Nombreux lots
( pour plus de 2000 €.) en bons d’achats 20  .

SALLE DU MARCHÉ COUVERT Place du Paty Le Fousseret 31430 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 98 50 10 

English :

Covered market hall place du Paty

German :

Saal der Markthalle place du Paty

Italiano :

Sala del mercato coperto, Place du Paty

Espanol :

Mercado cubierto de la Place du Paty

