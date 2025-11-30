Loto des chats Hall des Annonciades Ligny-en-Barrois

Loto des chats

Loto des Chats en soutien à l’association Chat Protect.

L’association Chat Protect vous invite à un grand loto solidaire pour venir en aide aux chats en détresse.

Plus de 3000 € en bons d’achat à gagner (Leclerc Bar-le-Duc). Dernier carton à 1000 €.

Tarifs

– 2,50 € le carton

– 20 € les 10 cartons

– 10 € le pack de jeu

Réservation par SMS

Sur place

– Buvette et petite restauration

– Paiement par carte bancaire accepté

Venez jouer pour la bonne cause tout en passant un bon moment en famille ou entre amis.Tout public

English :

Loto des Chats in support of the association Chat Protect.

The Chat Protect association invites you to a big lottery to help cats in distress.

Over 3000 ? in vouchers to be won (Leclerc Bar-le-Duc). Last box at 1000 ?.

Prices

? 2.50 ? per box

? 20 ? for 10 boxes

? 10 ? game pack

Reservation by SMS

On site

? Refreshments and snacks

? Credit card payment accepted

Come and play for a good cause and have a great time with family and friends.

German :

Loto des Chats zur Unterstützung des Vereins Chat Protect.

Der Verein Chat Protect lädt Sie zu einem großen Solidaritätslotto ein, um Katzen in Not zu helfen.

Es gibt über 3000 ? in Form von Einkaufsgutscheinen zu gewinnen (Leclerc Bar-le-Duc). Letzte Karte um 1000 ?

Preise:

? 2,50 ? pro Karton

? 20 ? die 10 Kartons

? 10 ? das Spielpaket

Reservierung per SMS

Vor Ort

? Getränke und kleine Snacks

? Zahlung per Kreditkarte akzeptiert

Spielen Sie für einen guten Zweck und verbringen Sie dabei eine schöne Zeit mit Ihrer Familie oder Ihren Freunden.

Italiano :

Loto des Chats a sostegno dell’associazione Chat Protect.

L’associazione Chat Protect vi invita a una tombola di beneficenza per aiutare i gatti in difficoltà.

In palio oltre 3.000 buoni acquisto (Leclerc Bar-le-Duc). Ultima casella a 1000?

Prezzi

2,50 per scatola

20 per 10 scatole

10 ? per una confezione di giochi

Prenotazione via SMS

Sul posto

? Bar e snack

? Si accettano pagamenti con carta di credito

Venite a giocare per una buona causa e a divertirvi con la famiglia e gli amici.

Espanol :

Loto des Chats en apoyo de la asociación Chat Protect.

La asociación Chat Protect le invita a un bingo benéfico para ayudar a los gatos en apuros.

Más de 3.000 euros en vales en juego (Leclerc Bar-le-Duc). Última caja a 1000?

Precios

2,50 euros por caja

20 ¤ por 10 cajas

? 10€ por un paquete de juegos

Reserva por SMS

In situ

? Bar y aperitivos

? Pago con tarjeta de crédito

Ven a jugar por una buena causa y pásalo en grande con tu familia y amigos.

