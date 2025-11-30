Loto des chats Hall des Annonciades Ligny-en-Barrois
Loto des chats Hall des Annonciades Ligny-en-Barrois dimanche 30 novembre 2025.
Loto des chats
Hall des Annonciades 46 bis Rue des États-Unis Ligny-en-Barrois Meuse
Loto des Chats en soutien à l’association Chat Protect.
L’association Chat Protect vous invite à un grand loto solidaire pour venir en aide aux chats en détresse.
Plus de 3000 € en bons d’achat à gagner (Leclerc Bar-le-Duc). Dernier carton à 1000 €.
Tarifs
– 2,50 € le carton
– 20 € les 10 cartons
– 10 € le pack de jeu
Réservation par SMS
Sur place
– Buvette et petite restauration
– Paiement par carte bancaire accepté
Venez jouer pour la bonne cause tout en passant un bon moment en famille ou entre amis.Tout public
English :
Loto des Chats in support of the association Chat Protect.
The Chat Protect association invites you to a big lottery to help cats in distress.
Over 3000 ? in vouchers to be won (Leclerc Bar-le-Duc). Last box at 1000 ?.
Prices
? 2.50 ? per box
? 20 ? for 10 boxes
? 10 ? game pack
Reservation by SMS
On site
? Refreshments and snacks
? Credit card payment accepted
Come and play for a good cause and have a great time with family and friends.
German :
Loto des Chats zur Unterstützung des Vereins Chat Protect.
Der Verein Chat Protect lädt Sie zu einem großen Solidaritätslotto ein, um Katzen in Not zu helfen.
Es gibt über 3000 ? in Form von Einkaufsgutscheinen zu gewinnen (Leclerc Bar-le-Duc). Letzte Karte um 1000 ?
Preise:
? 2,50 ? pro Karton
? 20 ? die 10 Kartons
? 10 ? das Spielpaket
Reservierung per SMS
Vor Ort
? Getränke und kleine Snacks
? Zahlung per Kreditkarte akzeptiert
Spielen Sie für einen guten Zweck und verbringen Sie dabei eine schöne Zeit mit Ihrer Familie oder Ihren Freunden.
Italiano :
Loto des Chats a sostegno dell’associazione Chat Protect.
L’associazione Chat Protect vi invita a una tombola di beneficenza per aiutare i gatti in difficoltà.
In palio oltre 3.000 buoni acquisto (Leclerc Bar-le-Duc). Ultima casella a 1000?
Prezzi
2,50 per scatola
20 per 10 scatole
10 ? per una confezione di giochi
Prenotazione via SMS
Sul posto
? Bar e snack
? Si accettano pagamenti con carta di credito
Venite a giocare per una buona causa e a divertirvi con la famiglia e gli amici.
Espanol :
Loto des Chats en apoyo de la asociación Chat Protect.
La asociación Chat Protect le invita a un bingo benéfico para ayudar a los gatos en apuros.
Más de 3.000 euros en vales en juego (Leclerc Bar-le-Duc). Última caja a 1000?
Precios
2,50 euros por caja
20 ¤ por 10 cajas
? 10€ por un paquete de juegos
Reserva por SMS
In situ
? Bar y aperitivos
? Pago con tarjeta de crédito
Ven a jugar por una buena causa y pásalo en grande con tu familia y amigos.
