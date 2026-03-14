LOTO DES ÉCOLES DE LUNAS ET JONCELS Lunas
LOTO DES ÉCOLES DE LUNAS ET JONCELS Lunas samedi 21 mars 2026.
LOTO DES ÉCOLES DE LUNAS ET JONCELS
Lunas Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-21
fin : 2026-03-21
Date(s) :
2026-03-21
Samedi 21 mars à 16h30 à la salle des fêtes de Lunas-les-châteaux
Infos au 04 67 23 84 20
Samedi 21 mars à 16h30 à la salle des fêtes de Lunas-les-châteaux
Infos au 04 67 23 84 20 .
Lunas 34650 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 84 20
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Saturday, March 21 at 4:30 pm at the Lunas-les-Châteaux village hall
Information on 04 67 23 84 20
L’événement LOTO DES ÉCOLES DE LUNAS ET JONCELS Lunas a été mis à jour le 2026-03-11 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB