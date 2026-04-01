LOTO DES ECOLES DU FOUSSERET SALLE DU PATY Le Fousseret

Le Fousseret

LOTO DES ECOLES DU FOUSSERET

SALLE DU PATY Place du Paty Le Fousseret Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-26 14:30:00

fin : 2026-04-26

Date(s) :

2026-04-26

Venez nombreux à notre Loto pour la première, de nombreux lots à gagner.

Ambiance garantie, suspense jusqu’au dernier numéro… et peut-être le carton plein pour vous ! 20 .

SALLE DU PATY Place du Paty Le Fousseret 31430 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come along to our first-ever Loto, with lots of prizes to be won.

L’événement LOTO DES ECOLES DU FOUSSERET Le Fousseret a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE