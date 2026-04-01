LOTO DES ECOLES DU FOUSSERET SALLE DU PATY Le Fousseret
LOTO DES ECOLES DU FOUSSERET SALLE DU PATY Le Fousseret dimanche 26 avril 2026.
Le Fousseret
LOTO DES ECOLES DU FOUSSERET
SALLE DU PATY Place du Paty Le Fousseret Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
20
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-26 14:30:00
fin : 2026-04-26
Date(s) :
2026-04-26
Venez nombreux à notre Loto pour la première, de nombreux lots à gagner.
Ambiance garantie, suspense jusqu’au dernier numéro… et peut-être le carton plein pour vous ! 20 .
SALLE DU PATY Place du Paty Le Fousseret 31430 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come along to our first-ever Loto, with lots of prizes to be won.
L’événement LOTO DES ECOLES DU FOUSSERET Le Fousseret a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE