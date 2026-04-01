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LOTO DES ECOLES DU FOUSSERET SALLE DU PATY Le Fousseret

LOTO DES ECOLES DU FOUSSERET SALLE DU PATY Le Fousseret

LOTO DES ECOLES DU FOUSSERET SALLE DU PATY Le Fousseret dimanche 26 avril 2026.

Lieu : SALLE DU PATY

Adresse : Place du Paty

Ville : 31430 Le Fousseret

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : dimanche 26 avril 2026

Fin : dimanche 26 avril 2026

Heure de début : 14:30:00

Tarif : 20 20 20 Tarif de base plein tarif

Le Fousseret

LOTO DES ECOLES DU FOUSSERET

SALLE DU PATY Place du Paty Le Fousseret Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
20
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-26 14:30:00
fin : 2026-04-26

Date(s) :
2026-04-26

Venez nombreux à notre Loto pour la première, de nombreux lots à gagner.
Ambiance garantie, suspense jusqu’au dernier numéro… et peut-être le carton plein pour vous ! 20  .

SALLE DU PATY Place du Paty Le Fousseret 31430 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come along to our first-ever Loto, with lots of prizes to be won.

L’événement LOTO DES ECOLES DU FOUSSERET Le Fousseret a été mis à jour le 2026-04-09 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Le Fousseret (Haute-Garonne)