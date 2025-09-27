Loto des Pompiers Ambillou
Loto des Pompiers Ambillou samedi 27 septembre 2025.
4 rue du Foyer Rural Ambillou Indre-et-Loire
Loto des sapeurs-pompiers de Pernay/Ambillou
Ouverture des portes à 18h Loto à 20h
4 rue du Foyer Rural Ambillou 37340 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 52 88 11 69 cedricfloc@hotmail.fr
English :
Pernay/Ambillou fire department bingo
Doors open at 6pm Lotto at 8pm
German :
Lotto der Feuerwehr von Pernay/Ambillou
Türöffnung um 18 Uhr Lotto um 20 Uhr
Italiano :
Lotto dei vigili del fuoco di Pernay/Ambillou
Apertura porte alle 18.00 Lotto alle 20.00
Espanol :
Loto de los bomberos de Pernay/Ambillou
Apertura de puertas a las 18.00 h Loto a las 20.00 h
