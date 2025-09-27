Loto des Pompiers Ambillou

Loto des Pompiers Ambillou samedi 27 septembre 2025.

4 rue du Foyer Rural Ambillou Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-27
fin : 2025-09-27

Date(s) :
2025-09-27

Loto des sapeurs-pompiers de Pernay/Ambillou
Ouverture des portes à 18h Loto à 20h
Ouverture des portes à 18h Loto à 20h 5  .

4 rue du Foyer Rural Ambillou 37340 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 52 88 11 69  cedricfloc@hotmail.fr

English :

Pernay/Ambillou fire department bingo
Doors open at 6pm Lotto at 8pm

German :

Lotto der Feuerwehr von Pernay/Ambillou
Türöffnung um 18 Uhr Lotto um 20 Uhr

Italiano :

Lotto dei vigili del fuoco di Pernay/Ambillou
Apertura porte alle 18.00 Lotto alle 20.00

Espanol :

Loto de los bomberos de Pernay/Ambillou
Apertura de puertas a las 18.00 h Loto a las 20.00 h

