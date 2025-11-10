LOTO DU DOJO CLUB Pins-Justaret
LOTO DU DOJO CLUB Pins-Justaret lundi 10 novembre 2025.
LOTO DU DOJO CLUB
SALLE DES FÊTES Pins-Justaret Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 3 – 3 – EUR
3
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-10 21:00:00
fin : 2025-11-10
Date(s) :
2025-11-10
Venez participer au loto du judo!
Loto annuel du club de Judo de Pins-Justaret 3 .
SALLE DES FÊTES Pins-Justaret 31860 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@dojopjustaretvillate.org
English :
Come and take part in the judo bingo!
German :
Machen Sie mit beim Judo-Lotto!
Italiano :
Venite a partecipare alla tombola del judo!
Espanol :
¡Ven y participa en el bingo de judo!
L’événement LOTO DU DOJO CLUB Pins-Justaret a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE