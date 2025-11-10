LOTO DU DOJO CLUB Pins-Justaret

LOTO DU DOJO CLUB Pins-Justaret lundi 10 novembre 2025.

LOTO DU DOJO CLUB

SALLE DES FÊTES Pins-Justaret Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 3 – 3 – EUR

3

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-10 21:00:00

fin : 2025-11-10

Date(s) :

2025-11-10

Venez participer au loto du judo!

Loto annuel du club de Judo de Pins-Justaret 3 .

SALLE DES FÊTES Pins-Justaret 31860 Haute-Garonne Occitanie contact@dojopjustaretvillate.org

English :

Come and take part in the judo bingo!

German :

Machen Sie mit beim Judo-Lotto!

Italiano :

Venite a partecipare alla tombola del judo!

Espanol :

¡Ven y participa en el bingo de judo!

L’événement LOTO DU DOJO CLUB Pins-Justaret a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE