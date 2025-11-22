Loto du foot ⚽ Silly-le-Long
Loto du foot ⚽ Silly-le-Long samedi 22 novembre 2025.
Loto du foot ⚽
Rue Marcel Trumel Silly-le-Long Oise
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-22 18:45:00
fin : 2025-11-22
Date(s) :
2025-11-22
Venez passer un moment festif lors du loto organisé par l’AS Silly-le-Long
De nombreux lots à gagner
Ouverture des portes à 18h45
Réservations et renseignements
Mimy 06.76.01.53.95.
Tonio 06.83.41.83.29.
Rue Marcel Trumel Silly-le-Long 60330 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 6 76 01 53 95
English :
Come and enjoy the bingo organized by AS Silly-le-Long
Lots of prizes to be won
Doors open at 6:45pm
Bookings and information:
Mimy 06.76.01.53.95.
Tonio 06.83.41.83.29.
German :
Verbringen Sie einen festlichen Moment beim Lotto, das von der AS Silly-le-Long organisiert wird
Es gibt zahlreiche Lose zu gewinnen
Öffnung der Türen um 18.45 Uhr
Reservierungen und Informationen:
Mimy: 06.76.01.53.95.
Tonio: 06.83.41.83.29.
Italiano :
Venite a divertirvi con la tombola organizzata dall’AS Silly-le-Long
Tanti premi in palio
Apertura porte alle 18.45
Prenotazioni e informazioni:
Mimy: 06.76.01.53.95.
Tonio: 06.83.41.83.29.
Espanol :
Ven a disfrutar del bingo organizado por AS Silly-le-Long
Muchos premios
Apertura de puertas a las 18.45
Reservas e información:
Mimy: 06.76.01.53.95.
Tonio: 06.83.41.83.29.
L’événement Loto du foot ⚽ Silly-le-Long a été mis à jour le 2025-11-05 par Office de Tourisme du Pays de Valois