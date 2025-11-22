Loto du foot ⚽ Silly-le-Long

Loto du foot ⚽

Rue Marcel Trumel Silly-le-Long Oise

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-22 18:45:00

fin : 2025-11-22

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

Venez passer un moment festif lors du loto organisé par l’AS Silly-le-Long

De nombreux lots à gagner

Ouverture des portes à 18h45

Réservations et renseignements

Mimy 06.76.01.53.95.

Tonio 06.83.41.83.29.

Rue Marcel Trumel Silly-le-Long 60330 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 6 76 01 53 95

English :

Come and enjoy the bingo organized by AS Silly-le-Long

Lots of prizes to be won

Doors open at 6:45pm

Bookings and information:

Mimy 06.76.01.53.95.

Tonio 06.83.41.83.29.

German :

Verbringen Sie einen festlichen Moment beim Lotto, das von der AS Silly-le-Long organisiert wird

Es gibt zahlreiche Lose zu gewinnen

Öffnung der Türen um 18.45 Uhr

Reservierungen und Informationen:

Mimy: 06.76.01.53.95.

Tonio: 06.83.41.83.29.

Italiano :

Venite a divertirvi con la tombola organizzata dall’AS Silly-le-Long

Tanti premi in palio

Apertura porte alle 18.45

Prenotazioni e informazioni:

Mimy: 06.76.01.53.95.

Tonio: 06.83.41.83.29.

Espanol :

Ven a disfrutar del bingo organizado por AS Silly-le-Long

Muchos premios

Apertura de puertas a las 18.45

Reservas e información:

Mimy: 06.76.01.53.95.

Tonio: 06.83.41.83.29.

