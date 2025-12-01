Loto du Foot Chéray Saint-Georges-d’Oléron

Loto du Foot Chéray Saint-Georges-d’Oléron dimanche 21 décembre 2025.

Loto du Foot

Chéray 89 rue des Sports Saint-Georges-d’Oléron Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 3 – 3 – EUR

Carton jetable

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-21 14:30:00

fin : 2025-12-21

Date(s) :

2025-12-21

Spécial Noël Petit train de la chance 1 carton offert à droite et à gauche du gagnant. ouvert à tous

Chéray 89 rue des Sports Saint-Georges-d’Oléron 17190 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 62 81 68 07

English : Loto du Foot

Christmas special Little luck train 1 box offered to the right and left of the winner. open to all

German : Fußball-Lotto

Weihnachtsspecial Kleiner Glückszug 1 Karton rechts und links vom Gewinner geschenkt. offen für alle

Italiano :

Speciale Natale Trenino della fortuna 1 casella offerta a destra e a sinistra del vincitore. aperto a tutti

Espanol : Bingo de fútbol

Especial Navidad Tren de la suerte 1 caja ofrecida a la derecha y a la izquierda del ganador. abierto a todos

L’événement Loto du Foot Saint-Georges-d’Oléron a été mis à jour le 2025-09-19 par Office de Tourisme de l’île d’Oléron et du bassin de Marennes