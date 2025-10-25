Loto du football Bazoches-les-Gallerandes

Loto du football Bazoches-les-Gallerandes samedi 25 octobre 2025.

Loto du football

Bazoches-les-Gallerandes Loiret

Début : 2025-10-25 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-25

2025-10-25

Venez passer une soirée conviviale et pleine de suspense autour des grilles du loto, organisée par le club de football de Bazoches-les-Gallerandes !

Bazoches-les-Gallerandes 45480 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 79 25 03 68

English :

Come and enjoy a fun-filled evening of suspense around the lotto grids, organized by the Bazoches-les-Gallerandes soccer club!

German :

Verbringen Sie einen geselligen und spannungsgeladenen Abend rund um die Lottozahlen, der vom Fußballverein Bazoches-les-Gallerandes organisiert wird!

Italiano :

Venite a godervi una serata divertente al lotto, organizzata dalla squadra di calcio di Bazoches-les-Gallerandes!

Espanol :

Ven a disfrutar de una divertida tarde de lotería organizada por el club de fútbol Bazoches-les-Gallerandes

