Loto du football Bazoches-les-Gallerandes
Loto du football Bazoches-les-Gallerandes samedi 25 octobre 2025.
Loto du football
Bazoches-les-Gallerandes Loiret
Début : 2025-10-25 20:00:00
fin : 2025-10-25
2025-10-25
Venez passer une soirée conviviale et pleine de suspense autour des grilles du loto, organisée par le club de football de Bazoches-les-Gallerandes !
Bazoches-les-Gallerandes 45480 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 79 25 03 68
English :
Come and enjoy a fun-filled evening of suspense around the lotto grids, organized by the Bazoches-les-Gallerandes soccer club!
German :
Verbringen Sie einen geselligen und spannungsgeladenen Abend rund um die Lottozahlen, der vom Fußballverein Bazoches-les-Gallerandes organisiert wird!
Italiano :
Venite a godervi una serata divertente al lotto, organizzata dalla squadra di calcio di Bazoches-les-Gallerandes!
Espanol :
Ven a disfrutar de una divertida tarde de lotería organizada por el club de fútbol Bazoches-les-Gallerandes
