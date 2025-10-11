Loto du Hât Bôs rue Robert Schuman Nébing

Loto du Hât Bôs rue Robert Schuman Nébing samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Loto du Hât Bôs

rue Robert Schuman Salle socioculturelle Nébing Moselle

Début : Samedi 2025-10-11 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11

Venez passer un moment convivial et tenter votre chance !

Valeur de 2000€ de bons d’achat à gagner, petite restauration et buvette sur place.

Ouvert à tous, faites circuler l’information à vos proches et amis !

On vous attend nombreuxTout public

rue Robert Schuman Salle socioculturelle Nébing 57670 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 80 53 52 93

English :

Come and have a good time and try your luck!

2,000? worth of vouchers to be won, snack bar and refreshments on site.

Open to all, spread the word to your friends and family!

We look forward to seeing you

German :

Verbringen Sie einen geselligen Moment und versuchen Sie Ihr Glück!

Es gibt Einkaufsgutscheine im Wert von 2000 Euro zu gewinnen, kleine Snacks und Getränke vor Ort.

Alle können teilnehmen, geben Sie die Informationen an Ihre Familie und Freunde weiter!

Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich

Italiano :

Venite a divertirvi e a tentare la fortuna!

In palio 2.000 buoni acquisto, snack bar e rinfreschi in loco.

Aperto a tutti, vi invitiamo a diffondere l’informazione ai vostri amici e familiari!

Non vediamo l’ora di vedervi lì

Espanol :

Venga a divertirse y a probar suerte

2.000 en vales para ganar, bar y refrescos.

Abierto a todos, por favor, pase la información a sus amigos y familiares

Le esperamos

