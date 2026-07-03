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AGENDA · Larche

Loto en extérieur à Larche Larche

vendredi 14 août 2026 · Larche

Loto en extérieur à Larche Larche

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 14 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 14 août 2026
Heure de début
17:30:00
Ville
19600 Larche
Département
Corrèze
Tarif

Larche

Loto en extérieur à Larche

Larche Corrèze

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 17:30:00
fin : 2026-08-14

Date(s) :
2026-08-14

Loto en extérieur à Larche, dans l’ancien camping.
A partir de 17h30.
Uniquement sur réservation au 06 35 52 01 39 ou 06 26 61 37 78   .

Larche 19600 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 26 61 37 78 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Loto en extérieur à Larche

L’événement Loto en extérieur à Larche Larche a été mis à jour le 2026-07-03 par Brive Tourisme

À voir aussi à Larche (Corrèze)