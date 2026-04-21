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Loto Fontenay-sur-Loing

Loto Fontenay-sur-Loing

Loto Fontenay-sur-Loing samedi 2 mai 2026.

Ville : 45210 Fontenay-sur-Loing

Département : Loiret

Début : samedi 2 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 2 mai 2026

Heure de début : 20:00:00

Tarif :

Fontenay-sur-Loing

Loto

Fontenay-sur-Loing Loiret

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-02 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-02

Date(s) :
2026-05-02

Loto
Tentez votre chance au loto de l’association Jour de Fête de Fontenay !   .

Fontenay-sur-Loing 45210 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 83 66 17 99 

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English :

L’événement Loto Fontenay-sur-Loing a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OT FERRIERES-EN-GATINAIS