Loto Fontenay-sur-Loing
Loto Fontenay-sur-Loing samedi 2 mai 2026.
Fontenay-sur-Loing
Loto
Fontenay-sur-Loing Loiret
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-02 20:00:00
fin : 2026-05-02
Date(s) :
2026-05-02
Loto
Tentez votre chance au loto de l’association Jour de Fête de Fontenay ! .
Fontenay-sur-Loing 45210 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 7 83 66 17 99
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Loto Fontenay-sur-Loing a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OT FERRIERES-EN-GATINAIS