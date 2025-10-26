Loto Géant Saint-Affrique

Loto Géant Saint-Affrique dimanche 26 octobre 2025.

Loto Géant

Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique Aveyron

Début : Dimanche 2025-10-26

2025-10-26

Venez nombreux au Loto géant au profit d’Octobre Rose !

Loto Géant en faveur d’Octobre Rose !

Nombreux Gros lots et bien des surprises ! .

Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie

English :

Come one, come all to the Giant Lotto in aid of Pink October!

German :

Kommen Sie zahlreich zum Riesenlotto zugunsten des Rosa Oktobers!

Italiano :

Venite tutti al Lotto Gigante a favore dell’Ottobre Rosa!

Espanol :

Venid todos a la Lotería Gigante a beneficio de Octubre Rosa

