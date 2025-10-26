Loto Géant Saint-Affrique
Loto Géant Saint-Affrique dimanche 26 octobre 2025.
Loto Géant
Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique Aveyron
Début : Dimanche 2025-10-26
Venez nombreux au Loto géant au profit d’Octobre Rose !
Nombreux Gros lots et bien des surprises ! .
Boulevard Aristide Briand Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie
English :
Come one, come all to the Giant Lotto in aid of Pink October!
German :
Kommen Sie zahlreich zum Riesenlotto zugunsten des Rosa Oktobers!
Italiano :
Venite tutti al Lotto Gigante a favore dell’Ottobre Rosa!
Espanol :
Venid todos a la Lotería Gigante a beneficio de Octubre Rosa
L’événement Loto Géant Saint-Affrique a été mis à jour le 2025-10-21 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)