LOTO GOURMAND Agde
LOTO GOURMAND Agde mardi 25 novembre 2025.
LOTO GOURMAND
Rond point du Carré d’As Agde Hérault
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-25
fin : 2025-11-25
Date(s) :
2025-11-25
Loto gourmand organisé par le Casino Barrière. Venez nombreux !
Nombreux lots à gagner !
> Billetterie Réservation uniquement à l’accueil du Casino Barrière
> Informations 04.67.26.82.82 .
Rond point du Carré d’As Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 26 82 82
English : LOTO GOURMAND
Gourmet lotto organised by Casino Barrière.
German : LOTO GOURMAND
Gourmet-Lotto, das vom Casino Barrière organisiert wird. Kommen Sie zahlreich!
Italiano :
Lotto gastronomico organizzato dal Casinò Barrière. Venite numerosi!
Espanol :
Lotería gourmet organizada por el Casino Barrière. ¡Vengan en gran número!
L’événement LOTO GOURMAND Agde a été mis à jour le 2025-11-03 par 34 OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE