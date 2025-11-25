Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

LOTO GOURMAND Agde

LOTO GOURMAND Agde mardi 25 novembre 2025.

LOTO GOURMAND

Rond point du Carré d’As Agde Hérault

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Début : 2025-11-25
fin : 2025-11-25

2025-11-25

Loto gourmand organisé par le Casino Barrière. Venez nombreux !
Nombreux lots à gagner !

> Billetterie Réservation uniquement à l’accueil du Casino Barrière
> Informations 04.67.26.82.82   .

Rond point du Carré d’As Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 26 82 82 

English : LOTO GOURMAND

Gourmet lotto organised by Casino Barrière.

German : LOTO GOURMAND

Gourmet-Lotto, das vom Casino Barrière organisiert wird. Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Italiano :

Lotto gastronomico organizzato dal Casinò Barrière. Venite numerosi!

Espanol :

Lotería gourmet organizada por el Casino Barrière. ¡Vengan en gran número!

L’événement LOTO GOURMAND Agde a été mis à jour le 2025-11-03 par 34 OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE