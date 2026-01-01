Loto gourmand Châtillon-Coligny
Châtillon-Coligny Loiret
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : 2026-01-21 15:00:00
Loto gourmand pour enfants et adultes organisé par l’association Le Canal des possibles à la petite salle du Foyer Club. Réservé aux adhérents. Possibilité de s’inscrire sur place. renseignements et réservation 06 68 99 77 04. .
Châtillon-Coligny 45230 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 68 99 77 04
English :
Gourmet bingo
