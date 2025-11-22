Loto gourmand Saint-Auvent
Loto gourmand Saint-Auvent samedi 22 novembre 2025.
Loto gourmand
Salle des fêtes Saint-Auvent Haute-Vienne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-22
fin : 2025-11-22
Date(s) :
2025-11-22
Venez remporter de nombreux lots en rapport avec la cuisine. Appareil à fondu, découpe légumes, corbeilles garnies et bien plus encore… .
Salle des fêtes Saint-Auvent 87310 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 42 84 32 38
English : Loto gourmand
German : Loto gourmand
Italiano :
Espanol : Loto gourmand
L’événement Loto gourmand Saint-Auvent a été mis à jour le 2025-11-08 par OT Ouest Limousin