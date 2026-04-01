Loto

Place Saint-Jean Hayange Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-04-19 14:00:00

fin : 2026-04-19 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-19

L’ACSH périscolaire du Konacker vous invite à participer à un grand loto solidaire organisé au profit d’un séjour éducatif dans les Vosges pour les enfants. Cet événement convivial et familial promet un moment de partage autour de nombreux lots à gagner, avec restauration et buvette sur place.

Venez tenter votre chance tout en soutenant une belle initiative visant à sensibiliser les plus jeunes à l’environnement.

Réservation conseillée.Tout public

10 .

Place Saint-Jean Hayange 57700 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 60 35 39 46 dir.perikonacker.acsh@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The ACSH périscolaire du Konacker invites you to take part in a charity bingo organized in aid of an educational stay for children in the Vosges. This friendly, family-friendly event promises to be a great time of sharing, with lots of prizes to be won, and food and refreshments available on site.

Come and try your luck, while supporting a wonderful initiative aimed at raising environmental awareness among youngsters.

Reservations recommended.

L’événement Loto Hayange a été mis à jour le 2026-03-25 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME