LOTO MAISON CULTURE & LOISIRS Le Plan

LOTO

LOTO MAISON CULTURE & LOISIRS Le Plan samedi 6 décembre 2025.

LOTO

MAISON CULTURE & LOISIRS Le Village Le Plan Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
20
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06 21:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :
2025-12-06

L’Arsplan organise un loto.
Le montant total des lots est de 3000€ 20  .

MAISON CULTURE & LOISIRS Le Village Le Plan 31220 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   arsplan20@orange.fr

English :

Arsplan organizes a bingo.

German :

Arsplan organisiert ein Lotto.

Italiano :

Arsplan sta organizzando una tombola.

Espanol :

Arsplan organiza un bingo.

L’événement LOTO Le Plan a été mis à jour le 2025-11-25 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE