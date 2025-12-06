LOTO MAISON CULTURE & LOISIRS Le Plan
LOTO MAISON CULTURE & LOISIRS Le Plan samedi 6 décembre 2025.
LOTO
MAISON CULTURE & LOISIRS Le Village Le Plan Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
20
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-06 21:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06
Date(s) :
2025-12-06
L’Arsplan organise un loto.
Le montant total des lots est de 3000€ 20 .
MAISON CULTURE & LOISIRS Le Village Le Plan 31220 Haute-Garonne Occitanie arsplan20@orange.fr
English :
Arsplan organizes a bingo.
German :
Arsplan organisiert ein Lotto.
Italiano :
Arsplan sta organizzando una tombola.
Espanol :
Arsplan organiza un bingo.
