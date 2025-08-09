LOTO Le Soulié
LOTO Le Soulié samedi 9 août 2025.
LOTO
Salle polyvalente Le Soulié Hérault
Début : 2025-08-09
fin : 2025-08-09
2025-08-09
Loto d’été organisé par l’association Le Solher, 12 quines, 1 carton plein et un « Sissi debout ».
Nombreux lots, jambons, bons d’achats, corbeilles… et le gros lot, un salon de jardin.
Salle polyvalente Le Soulié 34330 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 89 88 78 57 lesolher@lesolher.fr
English :
Summer bingo organized by the Le Solher association, 12 quines, 1 full card and a « Sissi debout ».
Numerous prizes, hams, shopping vouchers, baskets… and the grand prize, a set of garden furniture.
German :
Sommerlotto, organisiert von der Vereinigung Le Solher, 12 Quines, 1 Volltreffer und eine « stehende Sissi ».
Zahlreiche Preise, Schinken, Einkaufsgutscheine, Körbe… und der Hauptgewinn, eine Gartengarnitur.
Italiano :
Lotteria estiva organizzata dall’associazione Le Solher, 12 dadi, 1 carta piena e un « Sissi debout ».
Tanti premi, prosciutti, buoni spesa, cesti… e il gran premio, mobili da giardino.
Espanol :
Lotería de verano organizada por la asociación Le Solher, 12 dados, 1 cartón lleno y un « Sissi debout ».
Muchos premios, jamones, vales de compra, cestas… y el gran premio, muebles de jardín.
