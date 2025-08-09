LOTO Le Soulié

Salle polyvalente Le Soulié Hérault

Loto d’été organisé par l’association Le Solher, 12 quines, 1 carton plein et un « Sissi debout ».

Nombreux lots, jambons, bons d’achats, corbeilles… et le gros lot, un salon de jardin.

Salle polyvalente Le Soulié 34330 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 89 88 78 57 lesolher@lesolher.fr

English :

Summer bingo organized by the Le Solher association, 12 quines, 1 full card and a « Sissi debout ».

Numerous prizes, hams, shopping vouchers, baskets… and the grand prize, a set of garden furniture.

German :

Sommerlotto, organisiert von der Vereinigung Le Solher, 12 Quines, 1 Volltreffer und eine « stehende Sissi ».

Zahlreiche Preise, Schinken, Einkaufsgutscheine, Körbe… und der Hauptgewinn, eine Gartengarnitur.

Italiano :

Lotteria estiva organizzata dall’associazione Le Solher, 12 dadi, 1 carta piena e un « Sissi debout ».

Tanti premi, prosciutti, buoni spesa, cesti… e il gran premio, mobili da giardino.

Espanol :

Lotería de verano organizada por la asociación Le Solher, 12 dados, 1 cartón lleno y un « Sissi debout ».

Muchos premios, jamones, vales de compra, cestas… y el gran premio, muebles de jardín.

