Loto Le Réservoir Lunéville
Loto Le Réservoir Lunéville vendredi 10 octobre 2025.
Loto
Le Réservoir 2 Cours de Verdun Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Organisé par l’association MARIE. Ouverture des portes à 18h
Renseignements et inscriptions
06 35 24 49 07Tout public
English :
Organized by the MARIE association. Doors open at 6pm
Information and registration
06 35 24 49 07
German :
Organisiert von der Vereinigung MARIE. Öffnung der Türen um 18 Uhr
Informationen und Anmeldungen
06 35 24 49 07
Italiano :
Organizzato dall’associazione MARIE. Apertura porte alle 18.00
Informazioni e iscrizioni
06 35 24 49 07
Espanol :
Organizado por la asociación MARIE. Apertura de puertas a las 18.00 horas
Información e inscripciones
06 35 24 49 07
L’événement Loto Lunéville a été mis à jour le 2025-09-18 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS