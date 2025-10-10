Loto Le Réservoir Lunéville

Loto Le Réservoir Lunéville vendredi 10 octobre 2025.

Loto

Le Réservoir 2 Cours de Verdun Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-10 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-10

Date(s) :

2025-10-10

Organisé par l’association MARIE. Ouverture des portes à 18h

Renseignements et inscriptions

06 35 24 49 07Tout public

.

Le Réservoir 2 Cours de Verdun Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 35 24 49 07

English :

Organized by the MARIE association. Doors open at 6pm

Information and registration

06 35 24 49 07

German :

Organisiert von der Vereinigung MARIE. Öffnung der Türen um 18 Uhr

Informationen und Anmeldungen

06 35 24 49 07

Italiano :

Organizzato dall’associazione MARIE. Apertura porte alle 18.00

Informazioni e iscrizioni

06 35 24 49 07

Espanol :

Organizado por la asociación MARIE. Apertura de puertas a las 18.00 horas

Información e inscripciones

06 35 24 49 07

L’événement Loto Lunéville a été mis à jour le 2025-09-18 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS