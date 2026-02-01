LOTO PAR L’ASSOCIATION LEZ’ARS DE LA GRENOUILLE Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit
Vendredi 06 février à 20h45 Salle Jean Moulin Nombreux lots et buvette
6 Cours Napoléon Saint-Geniès-de-Fontedit 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 22 05
Friday, February 06 8:45 p.m. Salle Jean Moulin Lots of prizes and refreshments
