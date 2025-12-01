Loto participatif Espace de la Gare Argelès-Gazost

Loto participatif

Venez célébrer l’esprit de Noël avec notre loto participatif où chacun amène ses lots à offrir, pour partager un moment convivial tous ensemble. Gratuit et ouvert à tous.

Espace de la Gare ARGELES-GAZOST Argelès-Gazost 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 83 47 34 22

English :

Come and celebrate the spirit of Christmas with our participatory lotto, where everyone brings their own prizes to offer, and share a convivial moment together. Free and open to all.

German :

Feiern Sie die Weihnachtsstimmung mit unserem Mitmach-Lotto, bei dem jeder seine Lose mitbringt, um sie zu verschenken und gemeinsam einen gemütlichen Moment zu verbringen. Kostenlos und offen für alle.

Italiano :

Venite a festeggiare lo spirito del Natale con la nostra lotteria natalizia, in cui ognuno porta i propri premi da regalare, e a condividere un momento conviviale insieme. Gratuito e aperto a tutti.

Espanol :

Venga a celebrar el espíritu de la Navidad con nuestra lotería de Navidad, en la que cada uno trae sus propios premios para regalar, y comparta un momento de convivencia. Gratis y abierto a todos.

