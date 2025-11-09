Loto Rue Paul Faraud Plan-d’Orgon
Dimanche 9 novembre 2025 à partir de 15h.
Ouverture des portes à 13h30. Rue Paul Faraud Centre Paul Faraud Plan-d’Orgon Bouches-du-Rhône
Loto associatif spécial téléthon.
Loto associatif spécial téléthon au Centre Paul Faraud.
On vous attend nombreux pour gagner des lots de folie dont un bon d’achat de 1000€. .
Rue Paul Faraud Centre Paul Faraud Plan-d’Orgon 13750 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 01 90 32 26
English :
Loto associatif special telethon.
German :
Vereinslotto speziell für den Telethon.
Italiano :
Loto associatif telethon speciale.
Espanol :
Loto associatif telemaratón especial.
