Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Loto Rue Paul Faraud Plan-d’Orgon

Loto Rue Paul Faraud Plan-d’Orgon dimanche 9 novembre 2025.

Loto

Dimanche 9 novembre 2025 à partir de 15h.
Ouverture des portes à 13h30. Rue Paul Faraud Centre Paul Faraud Plan-d’Orgon Bouches-du-Rhône

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-09 15:00:00
fin : 2025-11-09

Date(s) :
2025-11-09

Loto associatif spécial téléthon.
Loto associatif spécial téléthon au Centre Paul Faraud.
On vous attend nombreux pour gagner des lots de folie dont un bon d’achat de 1000€.   .

Rue Paul Faraud Centre Paul Faraud Plan-d’Orgon 13750 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 01 90 32 26 

English :

Loto associatif special telethon.

German :

Vereinslotto speziell für den Telethon.

Italiano :

Loto associatif telethon speciale.

Espanol :

Loto associatif telemaratón especial.

L’événement Loto Plan-d’Orgon a été mis à jour le 2025-10-31 par Office de Tourisme Intercommunal de Terre de Provence