LOTO SALLE DES FETES Pointis-de-Rivière

LOTO

SALLE DES FETES Rue Principale Pointis-de-Rivière Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-10 21:00:00

fin : 2026-04-10

Date(s) :

2026-04-10

Au profit de l’école de Pointis de Rivière.

Ouverture des portes à partir de 19h45.

Buvette sur place.

Nombreux lots à gagner. .

SALLE DES FETES Rue Principale Pointis-de-Rivière 31210 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lesenfantsdabord31210@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

In aid of the Pointis de Rivière school.

Doors open at 7.45pm.

Refreshments on site.

L’événement LOTO Pointis-de-Rivière a été mis à jour le 2026-03-25 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE