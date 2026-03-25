LOTO SALLE DES FETES Pointis-de-Rivière
LOTO SALLE DES FETES Pointis-de-Rivière vendredi 10 avril 2026.
LOTO
SALLE DES FETES Rue Principale Pointis-de-Rivière Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-10 21:00:00
fin : 2026-04-10
Date(s) :
2026-04-10
Au profit de l’école de Pointis de Rivière.
Ouverture des portes à partir de 19h45.
Buvette sur place.
Nombreux lots à gagner. .
SALLE DES FETES Rue Principale Pointis-de-Rivière 31210 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lesenfantsdabord31210@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
In aid of the Pointis de Rivière school.
Doors open at 7.45pm.
Refreshments on site.
L’événement LOTO Pointis-de-Rivière a été mis à jour le 2026-03-25 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE