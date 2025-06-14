LOTO PROPOSÉ PAR LE FOYER RURAL D’AVENE Avène

LOTO PROPOSÉ PAR LE FOYER RURAL D’AVENE

67 Quai des Tanneries Avène Hérault

Début : 2025-06-14

fin : 2025-07-26

2025-06-14 2025-07-06 2025-07-26 2025-08-23 2025-09-13 2025-10-04

Venez participer au Loto proposé par le Foyer Rural d’Avène.

Nombreux lots à gagner.

RDV à 20h30 à la salle polyvalente du village.

67 Quai des Tanneries Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 43 38

English :

Come and take part in the Loto organized by the Foyer Rural d’Avène.

Lots of prizes to be won.

Meeting at 8.30pm at the village hall.

German :

Nehmen Sie am Lotto teil, das vom Foyer Rural d’Avène veranstaltet wird.

Es gibt zahlreiche Lose zu gewinnen.

Treffpunkt um 20:30 Uhr in der Mehrzweckhalle des Dorfes.

Italiano :

Partecipate alla lotteria organizzata dal Foyer Rural d’Avène.

Tanti premi in palio.

Appuntamento alle 20.30 nella sala del villaggio.

Espanol :

Participe en la lotería organizada por el Foyer Rural d’Avène.

Muchos premios.

Reunión a las 20.30 h en la sala del pueblo.

