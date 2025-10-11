LOTO Salle Bourgogne Retournac
LOTO Salle Bourgogne Retournac samedi 11 octobre 2025.
LOTO
Salle Bourgogne La Filature Retournac Haute-Loire
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
les 6 cartons
LOTO de l’association Valparure au profit du patrimoine rural retournacois !
Salle Bourgogne La Filature Retournac 43130 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 16 53 53 42 valparure43130@gmail.com
English :
Valparure association’s LOTO to benefit the rural heritage of Retourac!
German :
LOTO des Vereins Valparure zugunsten des ländlichen Erbes von Returnacois!
Italiano :
LOTO organizzato dall’associazione Valparure a favore del patrimonio rurale di Retourac!
Espanol :
¡LOTO organizado por la asociación Valparure en beneficio del patrimonio rural de Retourac!
