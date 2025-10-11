LOTO Salle Bourgogne Retournac

LOTO Salle Bourgogne Retournac samedi 11 octobre 2025.

LOTO

Salle Bourgogne La Filature Retournac Haute-Loire

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

les 6 cartons

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-11

fin : 2025-10-11

Date(s) :

2025-10-11

LOTO de l’association Valparure au profit du patrimoine rural retournacois !

Salle Bourgogne La Filature Retournac 43130 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 16 53 53 42 valparure43130@gmail.com

English :

Valparure association’s LOTO to benefit the rural heritage of Retourac!

German :

LOTO des Vereins Valparure zugunsten des ländlichen Erbes von Returnacois!

Italiano :

LOTO organizzato dall’associazione Valparure a favore del patrimonio rurale di Retourac!

Espanol :

¡LOTO organizado por la asociación Valparure en beneficio del patrimonio rural de Retourac!

