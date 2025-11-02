Loto Saint-Astier

Loto Saint-Astier dimanche 2 novembre 2025.

Loto

Gymnase du Roc Saint-Astier Dordogne

Méga loto animé par Lionel.

Sandwichs et frites sur place dès 12h.

12h30, gymnase du Roc.

Fêt’Astier 06 85 80 69 29

Gymnase du Roc Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 85 80 69 29

English : Loto

Loto at the Le Roc gymnasium at 2.30pm, hosted by Lionel.

Fêt’Astier 06 85 80 69 29

German : Loto

Mega-Lotto, das von Lionel moderiert wird.

Sandwiches und Pommes frites vor Ort ab 12 Uhr.

12.30 Uhr, Gymnase du Roc.

Fêt?Astier 06 85 80 69 29

Italiano :

Mega bingo organizzato da Lionel.

Panini e patatine fritte disponibili dalle 12.00.

ore 12.30, palestra Le Roc.

Festa di Astier 06 85 80 69 29

Espanol : Loto

Loto en el gimnasio Le Roc a las 14.30 h, presentado por Lionel.

Fêt’Astier 06 85 80 69 29

