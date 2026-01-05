Loto Saint-Astier
Loto Saint-Astier dimanche 8 février 2026.
Loto
Gymnase du Roc Saint-Astier Dordogne
Début : 2026-02-08
fin : 2026-02-08
2026-02-08
Méga loto animé par Lionel.
Sandwichs et frites sur place dès 12h.
14h30, gymnase du Roc.
Le Roseau Astérien 06 37 26 00 19
Gymnase du Roc Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 37 26 00 19
English : Loto
Loto at the Le Roc gymnasium at 2.30pm, hosted by Lionel.
Fêt’Astier 06 85 80 69 29
