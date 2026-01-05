Loto

Gymnase du Roc Saint-Astier Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-08

fin : 2026-02-08

Date(s) :

2026-02-08

Méga loto animé par Lionel.

Sandwichs et frites sur place dès 12h.

14h30, gymnase du Roc.

Le Roseau Astérien 06 37 26 00 19

Méga loto animé par Lionel.

Sandwichs et frites sur place dès 12h.

14h30, gymnase du Roc.

Le Roseau Astérien 06 37 26 00 19 .

Gymnase du Roc Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 37 26 00 19

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Loto

Loto at the Le Roc gymnasium at 2.30pm, hosted by Lionel.

Fêt’Astier 06 85 80 69 29

L’événement Loto Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2025-12-30 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord