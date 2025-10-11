Loto Salle Polyvalente Saint-Jean-d’Ormont
Loto Salle Polyvalente Saint-Jean-d’Ormont samedi 11 octobre 2025.
Loto
Salle Polyvalente 8 Chemin de la Rosière Saint-Jean-d’Ormont Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-11 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-11 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-11
Venez jouer au 6ème Loto Repas, de nombreux lots sont à gagner !
Sur réservation.Tout public
Salle Polyvalente 8 Chemin de la Rosière Saint-Jean-d’Ormont 88210 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 06 40 99 75
English :
Come and play in the 6th Loto Repas, with lots of prizes to be won!
Reservations required.
German :
Kommen Sie und spielen Sie beim 6. Loto Repas, es gibt viele Preise zu gewinnen!
Nur mit Reservierung.
Italiano :
Venite a giocare alla 6ª edizione del Loto Repas, con tanti premi in palio!
Prenotazione obbligatoria.
Espanol :
Ven a jugar en la 6ª Loto Repas, ¡con muchos premios para ganar!
Reserva obligatoria.
