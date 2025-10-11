Loto Salle Polyvalente Saint-Jean-d’Ormont

Loto Salle Polyvalente Saint-Jean-d’Ormont samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Salle Polyvalente 8 Chemin de la Rosière Saint-Jean-d’Ormont Vosges

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-10-11 18:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11 22:00:00

2025-10-11

Venez jouer au 6ème Loto Repas, de nombreux lots sont à gagner !

Sur réservation.Tout public

Salle Polyvalente 8 Chemin de la Rosière Saint-Jean-d’Ormont 88210 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 06 40 99 75

English :

Come and play in the 6th Loto Repas, with lots of prizes to be won!

Reservations required.

German :

Kommen Sie und spielen Sie beim 6. Loto Repas, es gibt viele Preise zu gewinnen!

Nur mit Reservierung.

Italiano :

Venite a giocare alla 6ª edizione del Loto Repas, con tanti premi in palio!

Prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Ven a jugar en la 6ª Loto Repas, ¡con muchos premios para ganar!

Reserva obligatoria.

L’événement Loto Saint-Jean-d’Ormont a été mis à jour le 2025-08-11 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES