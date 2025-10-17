LOTO SOROPTIMIST AU PROFIT D’OCTOBRE ROSE SALLE HENRI PAC Bagnères-de-Luchon
LOTO SOROPTIMIST AU PROFIT D’OCTOBRE ROSE SALLE HENRI PAC Bagnères-de-Luchon vendredi 17 octobre 2025.
LOTO SOROPTIMIST AU PROFIT D’OCTOBRE ROSE
SALLE HENRI PAC Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-10-17 20:30:00
fin : 2025-10-17 23:30:00
2025-10-17
Loto au profit d’octobre rose et des oeuvres du club des Soroptimist.
Nombreux lots à gagner.
3€ le carton, 8€ les trois, 12€ les cinq. .
SALLE HENRI PAC Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 10 17 65 43
English :
Loto in aid of Pink October and the work of the Soroptimist Club.
German :
Lotto zugunsten des Rosa Oktobers und der Werke des Soroptimistenclubs.
Italiano :
Loto a favore dell’Ottobre Rosa e delle attività del Soroptimist Club.
Espanol :
Loto a beneficio de Octubre Rosa y de la labor del Club Soroptimista.
