LOTO SOROPTIMIST AU PROFIT D’OCTOBRE ROSE SALLE HENRI PAC Bagnères-de-Luchon

LOTO SOROPTIMIST AU PROFIT D’OCTOBRE ROSE SALLE HENRI PAC Bagnères-de-Luchon vendredi 17 octobre 2025.

LOTO SOROPTIMIST AU PROFIT D’OCTOBRE ROSE

SALLE HENRI PAC Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-17 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-17 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-17

Loto au profit d’octobre rose et des oeuvres du club des Soroptimist.

Nombreux lots à gagner.

3€ le carton, 8€ les trois, 12€ les cinq. .

SALLE HENRI PAC Parc du Casino Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 6 10 17 65 43

English :

Loto in aid of Pink October and the work of the Soroptimist Club.

German :

Lotto zugunsten des Rosa Oktobers und der Werke des Soroptimistenclubs.

Italiano :

Loto a favore dell’Ottobre Rosa e delle attività del Soroptimist Club.

Espanol :

Loto a beneficio de Octubre Rosa y de la labor del Club Soroptimista.

L’événement LOTO SOROPTIMIST AU PROFIT D’OCTOBRE ROSE Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE